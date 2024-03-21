Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Asana Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

ASAN stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

