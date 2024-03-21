Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

