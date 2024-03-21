Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

