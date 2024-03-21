Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

