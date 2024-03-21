Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Issues Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 593,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

