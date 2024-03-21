Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.54. 2,631,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,033. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $198.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $571.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

