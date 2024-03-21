Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,080. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

