B. Riley Boosts Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hibbett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

