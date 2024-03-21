Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

Shares of BDGI traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$49.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

