Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.80.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BDGI traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.58.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.