Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Banco Macro Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.5958 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

About Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

