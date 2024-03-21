Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.5958 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 50.63%.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
