Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,723,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,594,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

