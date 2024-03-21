Bank of America Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $55.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Li Auto has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,935,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.