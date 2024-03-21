Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th.

BRNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.49. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

