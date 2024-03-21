Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $258.27 million and $1.79 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.98 or 0.05270166 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

