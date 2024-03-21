Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.45. 60,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $215.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

