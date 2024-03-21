Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

