BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

