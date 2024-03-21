Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,125 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $17,062.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bioventus Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 78,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.48. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.