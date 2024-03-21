BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Volume of $953,656.52

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $67,232.10 or 0.99925041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $834.94 million and $953,656.52 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006192 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

