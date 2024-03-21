Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.62 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $803.18 million and $72.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $45.86 or 0.00069032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

