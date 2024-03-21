Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $81.05 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $93.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $81.05 or 0.00120423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.00638664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00051549 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,666,562 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.