Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 5%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.03. 693,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,987,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTDR. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 12.2 %

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.