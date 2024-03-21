BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $70.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

