Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$44,200.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Steve Stein sold 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$4,640.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.73. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

