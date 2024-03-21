Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 6,487 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

KRP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 31,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 186.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

