Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $3.29 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $816.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 855,281 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $28,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

