BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.79.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

