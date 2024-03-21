BMO Capital Markets Raises Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $4.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Telos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Telos

Telos Price Performance

TLS stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Telos has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 325,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Telos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Telos by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Telos by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.