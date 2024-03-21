Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher Sells 13,000 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00.
TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,127. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$74.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.95.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.08.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
