Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $14,724,670.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,578.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,569.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3,296.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

