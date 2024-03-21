Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$310.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$320.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$321.00.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.1 %

About Boyd Group Services

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$291.19. 60,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$301.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$270.08. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

