Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$325.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.