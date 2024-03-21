Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$325.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.00.

BYD stock traded up C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$291.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$270.08. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

