Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.