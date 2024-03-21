Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.