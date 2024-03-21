Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $61.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.12.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.