Broadcom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 88,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 64,337 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $92.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,368.75. 4,762,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The company has a market capitalization of $634.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

