Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chesswood Group Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.24 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.50.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

