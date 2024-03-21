Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 135,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

