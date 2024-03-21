Brokers Set Expectations for Reliance, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Get Reliance alerts:

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RS opened at $326.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.42 and a 200 day moving average of $280.10. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.