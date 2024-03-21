Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 21,857 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of BOCT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 5,169 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

