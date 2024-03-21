Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 7,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

EFG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.23. 655,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

