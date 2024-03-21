Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,569. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

