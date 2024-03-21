Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.