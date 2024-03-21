Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 6.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $9,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.6 %

BAUG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

