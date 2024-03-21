Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $310.53. 2,311,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $3,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,486,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,235,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

