Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.99 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,340,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,427,000 after purchasing an additional 465,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 466,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,788. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

