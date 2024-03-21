Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,617 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 337,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $647.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

