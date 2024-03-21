Brookstone Capital Management Sells 183,433 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,433 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.