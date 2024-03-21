Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,574 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

